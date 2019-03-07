Annual camel races in Suhar concludes

SUHAR: The annual camel race organised by the Omani Camel Racing Federation concluded on Thursday at Sohar Racecourse under the patronage of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, in the presence of a number of ministers and under-secretaries.

The final day of the race included four rounds. The results are as follows:

In the first round for ‘’Thanaya Abkar’’, Ghazwain for Al Bashayer Camel Stables, trained by Ubaid bin Mohammed al Wahaibi, won the first place.

The second round for ‘’Thanaya Abkar’’, the first place was won by Ilaj, owned by Salim bin Amer al Amri.

The third round for ‘’Houl Abkar’’, Mayasa of Al Bashayer Camel Stables, trained by Ubaid bin Mohammed al Wahaibi, won the first place.

In the fourth round for ‘’Houl Abkar’’, Al Sharta, owned by Hamad bin Mohammed al Wahaibi, won the first place.

At the end of the race the Minister of Legal Affairs, sponsor of the event, honoured the first winners in the race, in addition to honouring the participating and cooperating institutions in the events of the annual race. — AFP

