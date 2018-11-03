Angry Copts mourn Egypt bus attack victims

MINYA: Angry Coptic Christians on Saturday buried relatives shot dead on a bus carrying pilgrims south of the Egyptian capital, the second such militant attack on the country’s main religious minority in as many years. The IS group said it was behind Friday’s attack which killed seven Christians returning from a visit to the desert cemetery of Saint Samuel that was also targeted in 2017. A security source said another seven people were wounded in the shootings near the city of Minya. Hundreds of angry Copts gathered in and around Minya’s Prince Tadros church from dawn for the funeral of six victims, under heavy guard by masked security personnel. — AFP

