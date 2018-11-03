Android Pie 9.0 comes to Nokia 6.1

Finnish company HMD Global, which manufactures and markets Nokia smartphones, has announced its Nokia 6.1 has started receiving Android 9 Pie operating system (OS).Notably, this is the second smartphone from the HMD stable with Android Pie, is the ninth major update and the 16th version of the Android OS. “The Nokia 6.1 has been selected by Google to join the Android One family and therefore, users get exclusive access to ‘Apps Actions’ — a feature only available to Android One and Google Pixel devices.

