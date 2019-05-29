An iftar with a difference

Muscat: Nearly 100 blue-collar workers from different labour camps came together in the evening for a unique Iftar gathering at the Mall of Muscat in Mawaleh. They weren’t in their usual blue or yellow coveralls or protective helmets or any other safety wears they usually have.

Wearing their favourite shirts made themselves highly presentable as much as they could for the Iftar gathering hosted by an Asian restaurant — Choola restaurant in the Mall. For the majority of them, it was a ‘first time’ treat of this kind — made to sit in a cozy ambience, served food of their choice, that too in unlimited quanity.

“This experience of breaking fast in a restaurant outside our labour camps is a first time for me”, said a maintenance worker. They hailed from different countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Efforts like this (hosting casual workers in a fine dining setting) is a great and noble act because it can boost our self respect and take up more responsibilities to deliver the best at our work”, another expatriate worker who didn’t go home for the last four years, said.

“We cannot afford to visit a restaurant for treat of this sort. We are grateful to all those who made this happen”, a mason said. A number of both local and international brands inside the Mall of Muscat joined hands in this noble initiative.