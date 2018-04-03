Local front 

Ammonia leak reported in Rusayl

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: An incident of ammonia gas leak occurred at a plant in Al Rusayl Industrial Estate on Tuesday.
As soon receiving a report of the incident, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) sent the hazardous materials response team to the location. The team managed to control the leak preventing the gas from spreading in a wider area.
PACDA urged all the factories dealing with hazardous materials to be extra cautious and ensure that all the safety specifications are in place.

You May Also Like

78,000 diabetic patients in 2016

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on 78,000 diabetic patients in 2016

Knowledge Oman hosts team-building activities for community

Oman Observer Comments Off on Knowledge Oman hosts team-building activities for community

Mawaleh Central Market completes 2 decades

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Mawaleh Central Market completes 2 decades
%d bloggers like this: