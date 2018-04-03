Ammonia leak reported in Rusayl

MUSCAT: An incident of ammonia gas leak occurred at a plant in Al Rusayl Industrial Estate on Tuesday.

As soon receiving a report of the incident, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) sent the hazardous materials response team to the location. The team managed to control the leak preventing the gas from spreading in a wider area.

PACDA urged all the factories dealing with hazardous materials to be extra cautious and ensure that all the safety specifications are in place.

Like this: Like Loading...