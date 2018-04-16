Amerat police station opens

Al AmErat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrated on Monday the opening of Al Amerat Police Station building, within the framework of the ROP’s strategy that aims at reconstructing and completing the infrastructure of its facilities, as well as developing services for the citizens and residents.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Hamed bin Said al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, senior officers of ROP and other military and security units, sheiks, dignitaries and citizens in the Wilayat of Al Amerat.

The chief guest, accompanied with the attendees unveiled the memorial plaque, marking the opening of the police station building.

They also toured the station’s facilities and sections. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...