MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate the opening of Al Amerat police station today.

The inaugural ceremony will be held under the auspices of Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, and a number of senior ROP officers.

