Dhofar: Rescue team from the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) recovered the body of a man who drowned in Wadi Aidam in the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna on Monday. In a statement, the Ministry of Heath said Mohammed bin Mabkhout al Hiraizi, an ambulance driver at Al Mazyouna Health Centre in Wadi Aidam, died while performing his duty.

