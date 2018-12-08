Amazon Echo to start streaming Apple Music soon

Amazon’s Echo smart speakers would work with Apple Music beginning December 17, the company has announced. “If you have an Apple Music account and have connected it to your smart speaker in the Alexa app, the speakers will be able to play music on demand. Apple’s $9.99 a month music subscription service will join Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Amazon’s own music service, and other options on Alexa devices,” CNN reported.

The agreement is the latest sign of good relations between the two tech titans. — IANS