Alternative houses ready for citizens hit by road project

Muscat, Feb 17 – Construction of houses for citizens displaced by Al Batinah Coastal Road Project is complete, the Ministry of Housing announced. According to the announcement, citizens should approach Al Batinah Coastal Road Project Compensation Office in the Wilayat of Suhar to complete the handover procedures on Wednesday and Thursday (February 20 and 21). The alternative houses are being built in Qasbiyat Al Za’ab area in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah. “Distribution of the remaining houses will be announced later,” the announcement said. The affected citizens should produce the original title deed and a real drawing of the land to be compensated or a stamped copy (original and copy). Also, they are asked to produce personal documents of the landowner and in the case of heirs legitimate notification and death certificate, in addition to original and copy of the personal documents of each heir along with a copy of inventory summary of affected properties.

