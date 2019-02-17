Alternative houses ready for citizens hit by Al Batinah road project

Muscat: Construction of alternative houses for citizens affected by Al Batinah Coastal Road Project is complete, housing ministry announced.

According to an announcement by the ministry of housing, citizens should approach Al Batinah Coastal Road Project Compensation Office in the wilayat of Suhar to complete the procedures in this regard during working official hours on Wednesday and Thursday (February 20 and 21).

The alternative houses are being built in Qasbiyat Al Za’ab area for citizens in the wilayat of Al Khabourah who are affected by the Al Batinah Coastal Road Project.

“Distribution of the remaining houses will be announced later, after completing compensation housing applications data in other areas”, the announcement said.

The affected citizens should produce the original title deed and areal drawing of the land to be compensated or a stamped copy (original and copy).

Also, they are asked to produce personal documents of the landowner (original and copy); and in the case of heirs: legitimate notification and death certificate, in addition to original and copy of the personal documents of each heir along with a copy of inventory summary of affected properties.