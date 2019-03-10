Allegri warns of Champions League obsession

Milan: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned against the Champions League becoming an obsession as his team desperately look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 second leg in Turin on Tuesday. Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer for 100 million euros ($112 million) from Real Madrid in a bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1996. But the 34-year-old Portuguese superstar has scored just one goal in this year’s competition. “I think expectations have been raised far too much and it has become an obsession,” Allegri said of the elite European tournament. “Playing in a game like the one on Tuesday should be a pleasure and a joy. If Juventus go out, it won’t be a failure.

“Since I arrived, the Champions League has always been an objective, but if people say that it’s a failure if Juventus go out, that is not right.” — AFP

