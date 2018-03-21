‘All of Oman’ initiative set for launch on March 24

MUSCAT: As part of Oman 2040 project, ‘All of Oman’ initiative is to be launched on March 24, to reinforce the participatory approach that Oman Vision 2040 is based on.

‘All of Oman’ is among 5 other communication initiatives aimed at the Omani society segments, to get the full participation of the local community in formulating and shaping the future vision.

It is worth mentioning that Oman 2040 aims to involve the public in formulating the future vision of the nation, taking into consideration their priorities and future aspirations, as well as offering them the opportunity to participate efficiently to achieve the sustainable development in the Sultanate.

The initiative will be visiting all of the governorates to expand the public participation in defining the vision and its objectives, as well as to get insights from the locals, and their suggestions and ideas for a better Oman.

‘All of Oman’ will kick off on March 25, landing at Al Buraimi Governorate as the first destination, later visiting the following governorate of Musandam, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Batinah North, Al Sharqiyah South, Al Sharqiyah North, Al Dhahirah, Dhofar, Muscat, and finally Al Batinah South.

The initiative is targeting the Governors, Walis, Shaikhs, and people of the governorates, as well as government entities representatives, the State and Al Shura councils representatives, municipal councils members, civil society organisations, Athletic clubs presidents, academic and school faculties, Omani Women Associations, the youth, school students, higher education students, businessmen, people of special needs, and different society segments.

‘All of Oman’ is the product of a partnership between the governors offices, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Sports Affairs, The Public Authority of Radio and Television, National Youth Committee, and Youth Vision.

The initiative will involve a one-day forum in each governorate, with the participation of almost 200 participants. The audience will first be introduced and briefed about Oman 2040, followed by a panel discussion with the locals with the attendance of Oman 2040 Office representatives.

The forum will also include a workshop on Oman 2040 future directions on the light of the vision’s pillars: people and society, Economy and Development, and Governance and institutional performance. During the workshop, the results of Oman 2040 specialised workshops will be revealed, and a public will participate in brain storming sessions to come up with ideas that help shape a dynamic and sustainable development for the Sultanate.

