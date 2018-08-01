All-new 2019 model BAIC X65 launched in Oman

MUSCAT: Gulf Great Sands LLC, the exclusive importer of BAIC in Oman, has launched the all-new 2019 model BAIC X65 which combines superior performance, smart configuration and fashionable design. The all-new 2019 model BAIC X65 2WD Crossover with 2.0 Litre Turbo Engine is based on SAAB technology and comes in two variants — Basic and Comfort. It offers space of a mid-size SUV, Comfort of a Sedan as well it ensures excellent performance with 174 hp turbo engine.

A GGS LLC spokesperson said, “The all-new BAIC X65 2019 year model has made many improvements based on customer feedback which we believe the customers will appreciate. Firstly, the all-new X65 Basic variant is made more affordable and convenient to purchase with low monthly instalments starting RO 80 only for 6 years tenure. Surely the all-new 2019 model BAIC X65 is built to amaze everyone. All-new 2019 model BAIC X65 has improved the front design with a wider front grill and improved and stylish projector headlamp. The rear design is made more SUV-like with chrome lining wider bumper styling and more aggressive rear tail lamp. The interior trim and dashboard design have been made more appealing.

In the 2019 model BAIC X65 basic grade crossover, exterior features include Sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, headlight automatic lights, DRL, roof rail and rear spoiler, outside rear-view mirrors with indicator, tire size of 225/60 R17 and rear wiper. Some of the features of interiors are keyless entry and push button start, multi-functional steering wheel with cruise control, leather seats, 6 speakers, AUX/USB/MP3 and power window. Safety features include ABS+EBD, HPS, dual airbags, ESP and TPMS, rear parking sensor, central locking, theft-deterrent alarm system and immobiliser.

The 2019 model Comfort grade crossover has the following additional features over the basic grade panoramic sunroof, 8-inch display screen, rear view camera, front side airbag, Bluetooth, ect.

All-new BAIC X65 2019 Model has European safety standard like ESP, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and five-star rating safety level ranked by China New Car Assessment Programme.

Equipped with new generation AISIN 6AT gearbox, the 2.0L turbo high-power engine of BAIC X65 reaches a maximum power of 174hp and maximum torque reaches 240Nm.

European engineering and safety standards

BAIC acquired SAAB (Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget) which is a North European brand from Sweden. At the end of 2009, BAIC Motor took over the SAAB’s core assets, including its 9-5/9-3 vehicle platform, turbo engine transmission, R&D, manufacturing and supplier systems. The SAAB unique front wheel drive and steering technology was also inherited by BAIC.

Gulf Great Sands has a state of art service centre in Ghala, Muscat, spread over more than 2900 square metres to provide aftersales services to BAIC customers. GGS has already tied up for Periodic Maintenance Services in many cities including Salalah, Suhar, Sur, Nizwa, Ibra and Barka etc. BAIC offers 5 years or 100,000 kms manufacturer warranty on all passenger vehicles and 3 years/100,000 kms manufacturer warranty on commercial vehicles in Oman.

For more information and to book test drives, call BAIC Oman toll free number 80050800, WhatsApp on 79005800 or visit our showroom in Al Wattayah.

