All eyes on Mall of Muscat, Oman Aquarium

The Sultanate will soon be home to the Middle East’s largest aquarium with the official inauguration of Mall of Muscat on April 15.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Mall of Muscat, set up on its land and built by Al Jarwani Group, holds significance as it underlines the initiatives of the government towards providing various leisure facilities towards boosting tourism in the Sultanate.

“The government has been making serious efforts to various to develop various leisure options for tourists other than the pristine beaches and mountains. Oman Aquarium and Snow Park are the only beginning and we will see much more in the coming years,” said an official at Oman Tourism.

His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, will inaugurate Mall of Muscat, situated in the Maabela area of Seeb.

The Oman Aquarium project at the Mall of Muscat includes 92 acrylic panels, which amount to a total weight of 81 tonnes.

The facility will feature many fascinating exhibits including a walk-through tunnel.

Covering over 8,000 sqm, Oman Aquarium will be spread over three floors and feature a demi-tunnel running through part of the main tank.

It will feature over 30,000 marine animals and 1,000 types of fish.

The aquarium will require three million litres of water, according to Mall of Muscat sources.

Mall of Muscat will also have among others fun games, a snow park, Novo Cinema with 14 lounges and over 200 retail outlets.

The snow park will span over an area of 5,600 sqm at the third level of the mall, expected to be open in later stages.

An agreement was signed for the DusitD2 Hotel, which will offer leisure facilities such as a gym, spa and pool, meeting rooms and a ballroom will cater for business guests.

