All applicants will get admission to Indian schools; no afternoon shifts

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – All those who have applied for admissions to the Indian Schools in the capital area for the academic year 2019-2020 will get admission and the online draw for the same took place on Sunday. Final results will be announced on Monday. The draw which began at 4.30 pm went on till late evening for classes from KG I to IX in schools in the capital area including the new school at Bausher. “All those who have applied to these classes of Indian Schools in the capital will get admission this year and we will not have afternoon batches anymore”, said a source at Board of Directors of Indian Schools.

The centralised online admission system introduced by the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman has enhanced the entire admission process, making it convenient for parents and schools to manage the process of admissions, he said. Online registration for admissions is applicable to seven Indian Schools in the capital area — Bausher, Muscat, Darsait, Al Wadi Al Kabir, Al Ghubra, Al Seeb and Al Maabela. The online registration for admission to Indian Schools, which began on January 15, 2019 and ended on February 17, 2019 has attracted massive response from the parents of children seeking admission.

Indian School Bausher, the 21st in the Sultanate, will initially be accommodating children of Kindergarten to Class VII, and adding more senior classes in the subsequent years. The Ghubra villa (ISM-G) and the Darsait villa of Indian School Muscat, which were operating as feeder schools, will cease to exist from next academic year. The students from these branches will be shifted to the new Indian School Bausher.