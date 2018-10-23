Alizz Islamic executive wins Middle East Woman Leadership Award 2018

MUSCAT: In celebration of the Middle East Women Leadership Awards, the World HRD Congress has honoured Aisha al Kharusi (pictured), Assistant General Manager, Head of Strategy and CSR as the recipient of the Middle East Woman Leader Awards 2018.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to have received this recognition,” said Al Kharusi. This award is a real testament to the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos endorsing fifty per cent of Oman’s potential. Being considered for this award during the month of October with two other Omani women is a true testament of our capability and responsibility to both the social and economic growth of our country. Together we can serve as role models for the next generation of Omanis, paving the way for greater achievements and contributions than we can possibly imagine.”

Al Kharusi is a member of the Executive Management team. Previously she held several roles within Alizz including Head of Government and the Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer between July 2013 and August 2016.

In May 2016, she completed the one year National CEO Programme organised by the Diwan of Royal Court in partnership with IMD Business School.

The selection committee was chaired by the Former President of The Economic Times, included Managing Director of Odgers Berndtson and other highly qualified business and academic professionals. The shortlist and criteria was adopted based on ability to influence, exemplary leadership at a national level, innovation, commitment and distinguished professionalism.

