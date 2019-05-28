Alizz Islamic Bank launches 10pc cashback

MUSCAT: In line with its strategic plans to stay close to customers by continuously providing them with the products and services they need, Alizz Islamic Bank has launched a special Ramadhan cashback campaign. Customers will receive 10 per cent cashback on all purchases made using their Alizz Islamic Bank credit cards. The offer is valid during the last 10 days of Ramadhan for both online and offline shopping within Oman and internationally.

Designed to meet all the needs and requirements of customers, Alizz Islamic Bank offers a world of exclusive privileges, rewards and experiences through its Titanium, Platinum and World Credit Cards. The Alizz Islamic Bank credit cards offer a wide range of Sharia compliant benefits, rewards and lifestyle experiences, including access to airport lounges around the world, luxury retail shopping advantages, secure online shopping and also cash withdrawals of up to 80 per cent of the card limit.

It is worth noting that Alizz Islamic Bank was the first Islamic bank in the Sultanate to offer sharia compliant credit cards & the bank offers the most affordable credit cards in the local market.

The objective of the campaign is to encourage customers to use their credit cards as an alternative to cash to create a non-cash community, as well as to educate customers on the advantages of using cards.

Related