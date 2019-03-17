Ali bags bronze medal at Asian Youth Athletics Championship

MUSCAT, March 17 – Oman’s talented sprinter Ali bin Anwar al Balushi claimed bronze medal at the Asian Youth Athletics Championship which concluded on Sunday in Hong Kong. Ali finished the 200 metres with a timing of 21.93 seconds and bagged the bronze medal while the gold medal went to Yen Ho Wang from Chinese Taipei with a time of 21.86 seconds. Indian sprinter Shanmuga Srinivas won silver medal and finished at 21.87 seconds. In the 100 metres, Ali finished fourth and he registered a time of 10.69 seconds.

Another young Omani sprinter, Hussain al Farsi registered a new record as he finished 3,000 metre distance race within a time of 9.04.11 minutes.

Oman’s young sprinter Ali al Balushi is the holder of the bronze medal in 200 metre sprint at the World Gymnasium Schools Championship which was held in Morocco in May. Oman’s delegation was headed by Dr Majid al Busafi and membership of Abdullah al Jabri, Ahmed al Wahibi and technical coaching staff including Fahad al Mashaiki, Wael Ramadhan, Hussain al Farsi, Said Hamed, Hussain Faraj Allah, Mobeen al Kindi and Abdul Rahman al Abri.