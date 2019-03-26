Algerian army chief asks for presidency to be ‘vacated’

ALGIERS: Algeria’s army chief of staff called on Tuesday for a constitutional procedure that would see President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika declared unfit for office, arguing this would meet the demands of protesters seeking an end to his 20-year rule. Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, addressing army officers called for a unified stand to resolve the crisis, which has seen weeks of mass anti-government protests. Salah said the solution would be based on Article 102 of the constitution and achieve a consensus of “all visions and parties”. That article applies under certain conditions, such as deteriorating health. The next formal step is for the constitutional council to formally to declare Bouteflika unfit for office, a decision that members of parliament’s lower and upper house need to ratify by a two-thirds majority. — AFP

