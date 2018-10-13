Alert 5: Chances of heavy rainfall in Dhofar

Muscat: The latest satellite images indicate that the center of the storm ‘Luban’ is 300 km away from the coast of Dhofar , with the direct impact of the tropical situation expected on the governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The Dhofar governorate, already affected by isolated showers since yesterday, is expected to witness heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The tropical storm travels at a wind speed of 30-45 knots, and the sea waves are expected to reach a maximum height of 6-8 meters.

There are chances of thunderstorms in Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorate,

Due to potential of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised people to take full precautions and avoid low lying areas.

Luban continues to move towards Yemen coasts near the coast of Dhofar, which will be affected by heavy rains and thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday. There are chances of indirect effects on Al Wusta governorate with scattered rains and strong winds.