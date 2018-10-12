Alert 3: Luban weakens to tropical storm; Dhofar to get heavy rains

Muscat: Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) issued the Alert 3 on the tropical system Luban this afternoon.

The latest update says the intensity of tropical cyclone Luban has dropped to a tropical storm with the wind speed of 55 to 63 knots around the centre.

The distance between the tropical system’s centre and the coast is 430 km. The nearest convective clouds bands from the coasts is 170 km.

The direction continues to the west to northwest.

It added that Luban continues to move westward to the north-west towards the coast of Yemen near the coast of Dhofar .

The indirect effects on Dhofar and the southern parts of Al-Wusta continue with scattered rain and active winds estimated between 20-25 knots and sea waves estimated to be 6-8 meters.

Dhofar and the southern parts of Al Wusta are likely to be affected directly from Saturday 13, with heavy rain sometimes thunderous and active winds estimated between 30 – 40 knots with high Sea waves estimated between 6 – 8 meters.