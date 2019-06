ALEPPO: In the old khan, a stone courtyard off Aleppo’s medieval souk, most of the 41 cloth shops are deserted. Many of the owners moved elsewhere or went abroad to escape fighting in the historic Syrian city, a major economic centre

before the war.

“Some started new work outside Syria and won’t return. Some who stayed opened new shops in other parts of the country,” said Mohammed Abu Zeid, one of two cloth merchants still operating.

Syria’s economy has been upturned by eight years of war that partitioned the country between rival forces and displaced millions of people. Hundreds of thousands of workers were conscripted into the army or joined rebel groups and Western powers have imposed sweeping sanctions.

Any recovery will largely depend on whether people return home, including local business owners. The empty stores in Khan Khair Bek show that most have stayed away and it may be some time before business resumes. Although parts of western Aleppo, which was held by the government through the war, still have busy shopping areas, the city’s factories and trading businesses have been devastated by war damage and the departure of traders.

Textiles were a mainstay of Aleppo business until the start of the war in 2011. The khan in the Souk al-Zarb section of the battered Old City was a textile hub. Merchants kept their wares and conducted wholesale business in the shops.

When Reuters first visited in early 2017, weeks after the fighting ended, the Khan was closed and the domed entranceway was waist-deep in debris including bullet casings and the tail fin of a mortar bomb.

Thirteen shop owners moved abroad, mostly to Egypt or Turkey. Of those still in Syria, six moved to Damascus or other cities, and started new businesses. Another seven who remained in Aleppo have also stopped dealing in cloth, Abu Zeid said. Ten others are working in the cloth trade from market stalls or rented shops in other parts of Aleppo. Just two, Abu Zeid and Zakariya Azizeh, reopened in the khan earlier this year. They did not know the whereabouts of several other neighbours.

About half Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million were uprooted during the conflict, with more than 5 million seeking refuge abroad. Some refugees have started returning, but most are unwilling to go back yet, citing a fear of reprisals, the danger of renewed conflict, economic hardship and problems with paperwork.

Azizeh said he was trying to persuade his former neighbours to come back.

“We cannot export and we have banking problems from sanctions. The system depends on credit, but I haven’t any money,” he said.

President Bashar al Assad said Syria now faces an economic war waged through Western sanctions.

— Reuters

Related