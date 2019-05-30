Local 

Alawi takes part in preparatory meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers

Oman Observer ,

JEDDAH: The Sultanate took part in the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah in the presence of 58 member states. The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.
The meeting reviewed various issues of concern to the Islamic world including the Palestinian cause, situations in the Middle East, countering terrorism, cooperation among the member states
and the challenges facing security and stability.
— ONA

