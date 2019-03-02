Alawi takes part in OIC meet

ABU DHABI: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and his delegation took part in the 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) which concluded in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday.

The Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs participated in the final session which focused on fostering investment and economic cooperation as well as taking suitable measures to boost bilateral trade, investment and Islamic social finance in addition to achieving economic integration and securing mutual interests of the member states on the international arena.

On the meeting sidelines, Alawi met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and exchanged points of view on the issues of common concern.

The Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs also met with Sheikh Sabah al Khaled al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait. The meeting discussed ways of fostering bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and reviewed the developments in the region and the issues of common concern.

The minister also met with a number of foreign ministers of the OIC including Sirodjidin Aslov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan; Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan; Sam Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, and Behgjet Pacolli, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo. He discussed with them ways of fostering bilateral relations between the Sultanate and their respective countries. — ONA

