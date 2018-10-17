Alawi receives Russian president’s Syria envoy

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting discussed relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them. The meeting also reviewed viewpoints on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and the latest developments in the region, particularly the condition in Syria. The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the foreign ministry, Sergey Vershinin, the Russian foreign minister’s special representative for Middle East, and Dmitry D, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Sultanate and other officials. — ONA

