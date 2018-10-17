Alawi receives Russian President Envoy for Syria

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received today Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian President’s Special envoy for Syria and his accompanying delegation, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed the existing cooperation relation between the two countries in various fields and means of enhancing them to serve the joint interests of the two friendly countries. The meeting also reviewed viewpoints on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and the latest developments in the region, particularly the condition in Syria and the Middle East.

The meeting was attended from the Omani side by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al-Hassan, Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for

Diplomatic Affairs and a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry, whilst it was attended from the Russian side by Sergey Vershinin, the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Representative for Middle East Settlement and Director of the Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa

Department and Dmitry. D, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to

the Sultanate.