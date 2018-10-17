Main 

Alawi receives Russian President Envoy for Syria

Oman Observer
Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received today Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian President’s Special envoy for Syria and his accompanying delegation, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate.
The meeting discussed the existing cooperation relation between the two countries in various fields and means of enhancing them to serve the joint interests of the two friendly countries. The meeting also reviewed viewpoints on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and the latest developments in the region, particularly the condition in Syria and the Middle East.
The meeting was attended from the Omani side by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al-Hassan, Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for
Diplomatic Affairs and a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry, whilst it was attended from the Russian side by Sergey Vershinin, the  Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Representative for Middle East Settlement and Director of the Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa
Department and Dmitry. D, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to
the Sultanate.

