Alawi receives Qatari finance minister

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Thursday Ali Shareef al Emadi, Minister of Finance of Qatar, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate.
The existing relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them were reviewed during the meeting. The meeting was attended from the Omani side by Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahibi, Head of the GCC Department, and Najib bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar, while it was attended from the Qatari side by Ali bin Fahad al Hajeri, Qatari Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

