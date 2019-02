Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received in his office today Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The two sides touched on various aspects of the bilateral relations binding the two brotherly countries and means that guarantee enhancing fields of economic and cultural cooperation, as well as expanding areas of joint interests for the welfare of the two brotherly countries.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on various regional and international issues of common concern. They also stressed the importance of promoting language of dialogue and understanding to solve crises facing the region, as well as seeking to build more stable, safe, developed communities. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides. –ONA