Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Gebran Bassil, Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate, in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed cooperation between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them. The ministers discussed several regional and international issues of common concern and the latest developments in the region. — ONA

