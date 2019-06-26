Alawi receives Jordanian minister

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Ayman al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, in Muscat on Wednesday. They reviewed the bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them in various fields. They also agreed that the Joint Committee will be chaired by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. The ministers exchanged views on matters of mutual concern and developments in the region. They stressed the need to establish a viable Palestinian state based on the borders of July 4, 1967. They also stressed the importance of the joint action to reduce the escalation of tension in the Gulf region through dialogue. The meeting was attended by officials, the ambassador of Jordan to the Sultanate, and members of the Jordanian delegation. — ONA

