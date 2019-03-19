Alawi receives Egyptian counterpart

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received in his office today Sameh Shoukri, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the strong historic relations and horizons of the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. The meeting also discussed the developments at the regional and international arenas, as well as several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA