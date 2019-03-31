Alawi receives credentials copy of Tajikistan envoy

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Zubaydov Zubaydullo, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Sultanate, in his office on Sunday. The two sides reviewed means of enhancing bilateral relations and discussed major regional and international issues of common concern. Alawi wished the ambassador success in carrying out his assignments, and bilateral relations steady progress and growth. The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

