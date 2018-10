MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Toshinori Kobayashi, appointed-ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate.

This came when Alawi received him in his office on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Japan and means of enhancing them in all fields, especially in the economic and technical areas. — ONA

