Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received copies of credentials of Dominique Mineur (pictured) as non-resident ambassador of Belgium in the Sultanate, and Antti Rytovuori as non-resident ambassador of Finland in the Sultanate and on Tuesday. Alawi welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their tour of duty, and the bilateral relations between their countries and the Sultanate permanent progress and growth. — ONA