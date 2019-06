Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Ali Mahdi Jawad (top), appointed-ambassador of Iraq to the Sultanate and Mohammed Ali Najmeddin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan appointed to the Sultanate on Monday. Alawi welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them a pleasant stay and success in the Sultanate and the good bilateral relations further progress and growth. — ONA

