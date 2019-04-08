Alawi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, on Sunday met with Mahmoud Abbas, President of the state of Palestine and chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

During his meeting on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the World Economic Forum in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Alawi affirmed the Sultanate’s support for the Palestinians in their aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, pointing out the efforts exerted by the Sultanate to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Abbas discussed with Alawi the latest developments in Palestine and the violations committed by the Israeli army in occupied Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, Alawi met with a number of senior participants in the meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Dead Sea where he met with the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi.

The two sides discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries and developments in the regional and international arena of common concern.