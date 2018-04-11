Alawi meets Indian deputy National Security Adviser

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Wednesday Rajinder Khanna, Indian Deputy National Security Adviser.

The two sides reviewed the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them.

They also stressed on moving forward in promoting these relations and cooperation on various fields of common concern. The meeting was attended by officials from the Omani and Indian sides. — ONA

