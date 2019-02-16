Alawi affirms Sultanate’s stance towards regional peace

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdalla, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs has said in an interview that the Sultanate takes only the side of rightness.

In an interview with DW channel of Germany, the minister responsible for foreign affairs said the relation between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue and that the Middle East needs peace, stability and development.

There is an initiative for peace between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides with the participation of other parties and this initiative has managed to identify some principles which are the basics of the Middle East peace and stability, Alawi said adding that the US President’s effort has created a quantum leap in the Middle East issue mainly on the political and demographic sides.

Alawi affirmed that peace and stability will economically benefit both sides as well as the whole region.

The minister responsible for foreign affairs pointed that disagreement does not obstruct the march of the GCC bloc.

On Yemen, Alawi said, “Yemen is suffering from major crises that led to the spread of diseases and famine. There is an international effort to solve the problems of Yemen, and there must be a consensus between right-wing parties to find a peaceful solution to the crisis

He said, “The Sultanate follows an independent policy, which is based on peaceful efforts to achieve stability and development at the same time. The Sultanate’s political positions are stable towards its relations with brotherly and friendly countries.”