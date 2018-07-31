Alawi holds bilateral talks with Pompeo

WASHINGTON: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held at the headquarters of the US Department of State on Tuesday a session of bilateral talks with Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State.

The talks session followed the conclusion of the ministerial meeting on ‘Strengthening Religious Freedom’ which was held in Washington.

It touched on several political issues of common interest at the international and regional levels.

Alawi and Pompeo stressed during the session the importance of continuing supporting efforts of Martin Griffiths, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen.

They affirmed that all parties should exercise restraint in order to avoid further escalation.

The two sides also discussed means in which the GCC and US interests agree to enhance regional stability and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Alawi also held a meeting at the White House with John Bolton, US National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, Alawi explained that the meeting touched on the thorny problems in the region.

Alawi affirmed that all parties should be involved in reaching solutions for these problems in a bid to maintain stability and security, as well as continuing political action and joint coordination permanently in these aspects. — ONA

