Alawi gets invite to visit Brazil

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a written message from the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Brazil inviting him to visit Brazil. The message was received by Sayyid Badr bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry (pictured), during his reception for Fernando José Marroni de Abreuin, Brazilian Undersecretary General for Africa and the Middle East, on Sunday. During the meeting, both sides discussed the existing cooperation and friendship relations and means of enhancing them. They also touched on a number of developments and issues of mutual interest.

On the other hand, the first round of political talks between the Sultanate and Federal Republic of Brazil was held at the HQs’ of the Foreign Ministry. The two sides discussed different aspects of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of developing them, especially in economic, business, tourism, technological and scientific fields.

The two sides also shared views and opinions on a number of regional issues of mutual interest which will contribute to coordinating and enhancing joint understanding and stances that support international peace and security.

The Omani side to the talks was led by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for the Diplomatic Affairs, while the Brazilian side was led by Fernando José Marroni de Abreuin, Brazilian Under-Secretary General for Africa and the Middle East. The meeting was attended by the Brazilian appointed Ambassador to the Sultanate and a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

