MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Thursday Fahad Hajar al Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty in the Sultanate.

Alawi thanked the ambassador for the efforts exerted during his tour of duty in the Sultanate.

He also wished the ambassador success in his new assignments, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the sisterly State of Kuwait further progress and growth. — ONA

