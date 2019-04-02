Al Zubair photography contest deadline extended

MUSCAT: Al Zubair Photography Competition has extended the date for submitting entries to April 15 from the earlier deadline of March 30. The competition focuses on the theme of Omani architecture and will grant one of the biggest prize packages ever awarded for a photography competition in Oman and the GCC. The first place winner will be awarded RO 4,000, RO 2,000 for the second and RO 1,000 for the third.

The competition judges will select three winners from a pool of 10 finalists. The panel of judges include Sultan bin Hamdoon al Harthi and photographers Henry Dallal, Victor Romero, Catalin Marin and Khamis Ali al Moharbi.

Participants can register only one photograph focused on Omani architecture for the competition through the website, www.alzubairphotography.com. Submissions need to include a RAW file of the photograph with a maximum of 50 MB, as well as a JPEG version with a maximum of 5MB.

The competition is designed to recognise talent in visual arts in Oman and the region. The Al Zubair Photography Competition is open to professional and amateur photographers above the age of 18. Photographs need to be taken after January 1, 2015 with no prior competition participation. High resolution photographs taken with a camera phone are also accepted.

