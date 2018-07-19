Al Zubair participates in Baja Aragon Rally

Muscat: Oman’s young racer Abdullah al Zubair and his co-driver Faisal al Raisi will join more 230 car and truck drivers and 80 motorcyclists to participate in the 35th edition of Baja Aragon Spain at cross country event, which will be organised in Teruel in Spain from 20 to 22 of this month.

Al zubair who will be driving Can-Am Mavericks x3 in the rally has an experience in cross country rallies after joining Abu Dhabi desert challenge 2018 and Baja Qatar 2018 when he won the third place in Abu Dhabi as GCC driver and won the first place in Qatar desert rally Baja Qatar 2018.

Baja Aragon Rally 2018 will consist of three stages, the first will be as super stage for 13 kilometre, the second and the third stages will consist each of three internal stages with the total of 850 kilometres stages.

The Omani rally driver Abdullah al Zubair after reaching Teruel in Spain said that he is a part of South Team from Germany in this event and they will be in-charge of other Can-Am driver in this Rally.

He added, “Well, this is my first visit to Europe and Spain, we came here to see how the other professional teams work in these kind of events, we want to get necessary experience for future and I am happy to be here to participate in this big event.”

He said, ‘‘we could not participate in a Rally car in baja Aragon because there was no sponsor to support us in this championship, but we decided to be there, and the decision was to drive Can-Am and we hope to finish the rally in a safe way then think about the ranking”.

