Al Zubair discusses cooperation with President of Palestinian Olympic Committee

Muscat: Within the framework of strengthening relations and cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries, Shaikh Khalid bin Muhammad al Zubair, Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), received at his office on Tuesday morning His Excellency Major General Jibril Al Rajoub, President of the Palestinian Olympic Committee. The meeting was attended by Taha bin

Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary-General.

Al Zubair welcomed the visiting guest in his second home, the Sultanate of Oman, and commended the endeavours being made by the Palestinian Olympic Committee towards activating the development programmes in the best interest of promotion of the Olympic Movement in the region. The two sides exchanged cordial words and discussed issues of mutual concern, including strengthening of cooperation between the two Olympic committees.

On his part, the visiting guest expressed his happiness at marking this visit, wished further success to the Omani sport and confirmed the keen interest of the Palestinian Olympic Committee in further activating joint programmes and activities with Oman Olympic Committee.

It is noteworthy that Al Rajoub will attend the final match in the qualification tournament for the Asian Cup 2019 between our national team and the Palestinian national team on Tuesday evening at

Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.

