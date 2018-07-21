Al Yusr finances Movenpick hotel

MUSCAT, JULY 21 – Al Yusr, the Islamic Banking Window of Oman Arab Bank (OAB), is financing the 4-star Movenpick hotel in Bausher — a move step that will boost Islamic banking finance for local projects within the tourism sector. An agreement to this effect was signed here recently. Representing Karama Investment Company at the signing ceremony was Shaikh Omar bin Abdullah al Qatabi, Managing Partner, while Al Yusr was represented by its General Manager, Dr Khalifa al Ghammari.

Comprising of 205 hotel rooms and 48 serviced apartments, Movenpick will open its doors in 2021. The upcoming project promises world-class facilities, including a dedicated banquet hall, sports hall, rooftop swimming pool, two branded restaurants, coffee shop, and two separate salons for Men and Women within the property. Set to occupy approximately 25,000 square metre, the hotel includes two underground floors, one ground floor and six upper floors.

Touching on Al Yusr financing the project, Dr Khalifa al Ghammari said, “We are pleased to be taking part in the establishment of such a market leading project. This is a vital step for Al Yusr, as it emphasises the success of the Islamic banking sector in financing large projects, particularly those within the tourism industry. Financing this project, in fact, comes as a direct result of the great financial results we achieved last year. I am confident that this year’s results will be even greater, showcasing the sustainable growth for Islamic finance not only at a bank level but also at a country-wide level.”

Shaikh Omar al Qatabi further noted, “Given that Oman has a clear strategic vision for the promotion of the sector, tourism has become amongst the best available choices for investments. It is for this reason that our company is investing in a variety of promising tourism projects, each of which will be a valuable addition to the sector’s infrastructure in the country. One of these projects is the Movenpick hotel, which is set to occupy a prime location close to the Mall of Oman. We are extremely delighted to have collaborated with Al Yusr and with the Amjaad Group to finalise the financing of this prominent project.”

Related