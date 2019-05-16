Al Yousef Group to extend support to Oman Cancer Association

MUSCAT: Al Yousef Group (AYG) has announced its donation to the Oman Cancer Association on the sidelines of the PanAsia 2019 event organised by FC World in April, in cooperation with the Omani Cancer Society.

The AYG participated in the musical fundraising event. The AYG supports the efforts of the Oman Cancer Society in providing distinguished services to cancer patients in the Sultanate and abroad.

On behalf of AYG, Faisal bin Mohamed al Yousef the group’s board member, presented the donation to the Oman Cancer Association. It was received by Faiqah bint Ali al Sinawiyah, general secretary of the association.

Dr Wahid bin Ali al Kharousi, President of the Oman Cancer Association, appreciated the support provided by the AYG to the association. He said that the AYG realises the important role being played by the association towards care for cancer patients in the Sultanate. The association has been successful in creating awareness about early investigation and examinations thought mobile mammogram unit in all governorates of the Sultanate.

Al Kharousi added that Al Yousef Group had extended its support to the association on many occasions and thanked the AYG for its efforts to enable the association to play its role in a better way.

Al Kharousi said that the association took care of motherhood, childhood and human services as well as supported research in cancer treatment, provided psychological and social support to cancer patients, and helped all patients who needed special care.

Faisal al Yousef, a Board Member of the AYG, said: “The Oman Cancer Association plays an important role in relieving the pain and reducing the sufferings of patients through a clear system of work as one of the best civil society associations.It plays pivotal role in examination of patients, providing them services and other supports in accordance with clear mechanisms of action taking the scientific methods of volunteering. He mentioned the AYG was working to support the association and its activities with the sense of social responsibility.

The Omani Cancer Association was established in 2004 as a charitable non-profit organisation with the objective to work in the field of cancer awareness by taking care of mothers and children and other human services. It supports research in the treatment of cancer and provides psychological and social support to patients with cancer.

