Al Waha magazine marks Blessed Renaissance Day

MUSCAT: The Centre for Press, Publication and Advertising Technology released the new issue of Al Waha magazine on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, July 23rd. The new issue tackled the achievements made in the Sultanate during the past 48 years under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in a report entitled: “Qaboos: 48 Years of Giving and Building.” The issue also reviewed the external relations of the Sultanate, the consolidation of brotherhood and joint cooperation at the Arab and international levels, and a global appreciation of the Omani experience, which indicates its development into a brighter future. The issue addressed the congratulations of the ministers and their impressions of the achievements made on the ground in their government institutions and their aspirations for the better during the next period. — ONA

