Al Suwaiq stun Al Nahda, Majees edge Al Shabab

Adil Al Balushi –

MUSCAT, Feb 20 –

Al Suwaiq stunned second placed Al Nahda 1-0 at Sohar Sports Complex with the only goal scored by Rasheed al Mushaifri in the 69th minute in the 15th round of Omantel league late on Tuesday.

Two penalty’s were saved in the match. The first penalty was for Al Nahda and taken by the national team player Mohammed al Shiba. Oman national goalkeeper Ammar al Rushaidi saved the kick in the 54th minute. The second penalty was for Al Suwaiq and again missed by Thair Krooma prior ending the match by three minutes.

The young goalkeeper of Al Suwaiq and national team member was the star of the match as he changed the scenario of the match through saving the first penalty of Al Shiba. That was a positive push for his team-mates to strike the first goal netted by Rasheed al Mushaifri. Al Suwaiq had a chance to add another goal as referee ruled a penalty after a tough tackle by Al Shiba on Al Suwaiq striker. Defender Mohammed al Sihba was shown the red card. However, Thair Krooma failed to net and the final score ended 1-0. Al Suwaiq’s win took them to 18 points at eighth place while Al Nahda remains second with 29 points.

In another match, former national team player Hassan Rabee, netted the winner for Majees as they scored a narrow 1-0 win over Al Shabab at Sohar Sports Complex. The only goal was scored in the 92nd minute. The victory helped Majees to move up from the last position of the league table to reach 11th place with 14 points. Al Shabab slumped to the last position with 12 points.

The capital city derby between Muscat and Oman Club ended in a 1-1 draw. Oman Club took an early lead when Admer found the net in the first half but Mohammed al Habsi equalised in the 80th minute.

Muscat’s draw with Oman Club kept them at fourth place with 24 points, while Oman Club remained at the relegation zone in 13th place with 12 points.

