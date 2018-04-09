Al Suwaiq look for consolation win

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT: Al Suwaiq will look to register their first win in the AFC Cup group stages as they host Malkiya from Bahrain on Tuesday in the fifth match. The game kicks off at Seeb Stadium at 19:00.

Al Suwaiq will enter the match with the intention of pocketing three points although they are out of the competition.

The Omantel League leaders suffered four defeats to Malkiya (4-1) away, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya Iraq (1/0) at home, Al Jazeera Jordan (3-2) at home and (4-0) away in the group matches.

Al Suwaiq will look to start a fresh chapter with their new coach Hakeem Shaker and will be looking forward to getting some good results.

The Iraqi coach has the knowledge and experience of the Al Suwaiq players since he coached them last season and clinched the HM Cup title.

On the other hand, Malkiya are almost on the same boat as Al Suwaiq. With only three points from one victory against Al Suwaiq, Malkiya have been good only at home.

